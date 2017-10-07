Guyanese Badminton players bow out at quarterfinal phase to powers Brazil

The Guyanese Badminton players Priyanna Ramdhani & Tyrese Jeffery has now come to the end of their part at the 2nd South American Youth Games at Centro de Entrenamiento Olimpico in Santiago Chile.

Priyanna Ramdhani after a good run through-out the Tournament to reach the Quarter Finals lost to Power-House Brazilian Sania Passos yesterday.

Leading up to this, She played in the Group Round Robin Singles winning 2 matches against Suriname & Chile and lost one Match to Peru.

She also Team up with Tyrese Jeffrey in Mix Doubles winning against Panama one Match bust lost the other two Matches to Brazil & Chile.

Over-all she is now Ranked No. 4 in the South American Region.

Tyrese Jeffrey played well also but needs more international exposure which will happen as he attends more tournaments.

The GBA is extremely happy with the performances of these two players who played their all especially in the cold condition and high altitude.

The GBA would also like to thank the Guyana Olympic Association for giving us this opportunity to be at these Games and know that the experiences the players gained will benefit the future of Badminton in Guyana.