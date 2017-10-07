GRA officer charged with discharging gun in public

A licenced customs broker attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was yesterday charged for discharging a loaded firearm in a public after leaving a bar in Kitty.

Thirty-five-year-old, Riaz Ally of Lot 9 Block CC Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman, and denied the charge, which alleged that on September 30 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm within 100 yards of public way.

The man was represented by Attorney-at-law, Bernard DaSilva. The attorney asked that bail be granted to his client since, alleging that the accused had tried to defend himself against men who had tried to rob him.

The lawyer added that on the day in question, his client was leaving the G-Spot Sport Bar when he was attacked by two men. He said his client discharged two rounds in the air to scare off the robbers.

Meanwhile, Ally’s friend was charged for attempting to obstruct the course of justice after he allegedly tried to throw away the two spent shells at the scene.

Anthony Akloo, 29 of National Walk, Triumph Village, East Coast Demerara, denied the charge, which read that on September 30 at Sandy Babb Street,Kitty Georgetown, he wilfully attempted to obstruct the course of justice by throwing away two spent shell casing.

Attorney Bernard DaSilva, who also represented the friend, stated that his client was assisting the police officers by picking up the spent shells to give to them.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves had no objection to bail being granted to the defendants.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question, at around 12:30 hrs, the defendants were leaving the Sport Bar in Kitty when Ally, who is a licenced firearm holder, discharged two rounds in the air.

The court heard that police who were on patrol duty in the area observed the defendant discharging the gun in the air and they also observed his friend, Akloo attempting to throw away the spent shells.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Kitty Police Station and charged.

Both men were released on $100,000 bail each. They are expected to make their next court appearance on October 20.