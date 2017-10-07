GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League… Pestano (82), Hooper (50) share in 96-run stand

A 96-run eighth wicket stand between pacer Clinton Pestano, who smashed a belligerent 82 from 104 balls and 168 minutes with six fours and three sixes and off-spinner Eon Hooper, whose 50 took 126 minutes and 89 balls and included four fours and a six, revived Lower Corentyne to 262 from a precarious position of 127-7.

This was after Baldeo made 38 from 69 minutes and 42 balls with seven boundaries which included a six, while Joshua Ramsammy’s 34 took 38 balls and 55 minutes as he reached the boundary five times.

Left-arm back-of-the-hand spinner Totaram Bishun (4-50), Dashan Persaud, took 2-46 and off-spinner Ershad Ali had 2-62 for East Bank who reached 129-3 by the close of day one having to bat the final session.

Sachin Singh was unbeaten on 40 with six fours and a six and with him was Renaldo Ali-Mohammed on 35 with five fours and a six after the pair joined forces at 65-3 and have so far added 64 runs for the fourth wicket.

Christopher Deonarine (12) was bowled by Pestano at 27-1, while Keeper Corwin Austin (18), who had his stumps wreaked by Demetri Cameron and Mark Robe (6) edged Shawn Perriera to slip in the space of 10 runs before the left-handed Singh and Ali-Mohammed came together to stage ‘operation rebuild’ to leave East Bank 134 more to take first innings lead.

Earlier, Upper Corentyne, without Anthony Bramble, opted to bat in bright sunshine on a good track and rough outfield and watched by a handful of spectators, Kandasammy Surujnarine and Balchand Baldeo started well.

In agricultural setting with a nice breeze blowing across the ground, Baldeo got the off the mark from his first ball when struck Ali-Mohamed for four in the day’s second over after Keon Morris had started with a maiden to Surujnarine.

Surujnarine (11) also got going with a boundary off Ali-Mohammed before stroking the National U-19 Skipper for four more before edging him to Robe at first slip as Ali-Mohammed struck in the eighth over with the score on 22-1.

David Latchaya, on the back of a century in the last round, joined Baldeo who did the bulk of the scoring; hitting a couple of boundaries off Morris. But after hitting Morris for four, Latchaya (6) was beaten and bowled in his seventh over to leave the score on 45-2 after an hour’s play.

Baldeo put his foot on gas and stroked Morris for four off the first ball of his last over in his first spell to bring up the 50 before depositing the pacer for six off his last ball.

Bishun was introduced in the 17th over and just when another little partnership was being built, beat Baldeo in the flight and had him stumped as the pencil thin Bishun struck in his first over to leave the score on 68-3.

Ramsammy joined Rajiv Ivan and they carried the score to 85 before Bishun struck twice in his third over when he trapped Ivan LBW for 14 after being hit for four off the previous delivery and had Kevin Sinclair caught and bowled for a second ball duck.

Ramsammy played some lovely shots and along with the aggressive Pestano posted the 100 in the 24th over but with the score on 122 and the partnership on 37, Ramsammy pulled Bishun to Ali-Mohammed at mid-wicket to throw his wicket away when well set for a big score as the home team lost their sixth wicket.

Andy Mohan (4) then edged Ali to slip and at 127-7 Lower Corentyne must have been disappointed with their batting performance as every batsman, except Sinclair, hit at least one boundary, but failed to convert starts into anything meaningful.

Hooper hit Ali for four, while Pestano smashed him for a six and four in his last over before Lunch and at the interval the score was 144-7 with Pestano on 29 and Hooper on four.

After Lunch, Pestano was bowled by Ali after he had waded into him and dumped him for a barrage of sixes to spark the revival along with Hooper.

Pestano, who played two First-Class matches in this year’s Regional four-day tournament and has a top-score of 38, went after the bowlers with utter disdain and dominated the partnership with Hooper which ended when Pestano departed at 223-8.

Hooper changed gear and added 33 for the ninth wicket before he pulled Persaud to square-leg at 256-9. Last man Cameron (6) was bowled by Persaud after clobbering him for six, leaving Perriera on 10 as the tail wagged.

Today is the second day and play is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs.

(Sean Devers)