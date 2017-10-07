GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League… Imlach, Hetymer hammer first day tons

A brilliant unbeaten119 from 20-year-old West Indies U-19 batsman Tevin Imlach lit up the Young Warriors ground in Cumberland Canje as West Demerara batted all day to reach 287-7 against Lower Corentyne yesterday in the sixth round of the GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League.

Imlach hit nine fours and two sixes in his innings, while Akshaya Persaud supported with 61 with five fours and four sixes as they added 80 for the third wicket.

West Demerara elected to bat on the small ground and Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Renaldo Renee batted cautiously in their 25-run stand before Renee, who batted for a little over an hour and faced 49 balls in his 13 was stumped off Seon Hetymer.

Akshaya Persaud and Chanderpaul took the score to 65 before Chanderpaul laborious 124 minute and 89-ball 21 ended as the left-handed son of Test batsman Shiv Chanderpaul struggled to get the ball off the square before he was removed by pacer Raun Johnson and by lunch West Demerara had crawled to 91-2 although the run rate had increased slightly after the demise of the openers whose partnership was as exciting as watching paint dry.

After the interval, Imlach and Persaud upped the tempo a bit and featured in a well calculated 80-run third wicket stand, with Persaud hitting two sixes and a four in quick succession before he hit a catch to Kevlon Anderson as left-arm spinner Kassim Khan made the breakthrough at 145-3.

When Deoram Chanderbir (7) was removed by Karran Arjpaul at 159-4 it triggered a collapse which saw five wickets falling for 74 runs, but Imlach was still there and along with Ritchie Looknauth (16) took their 209-7 to their close of play score. Arjpaul, Johnson and Khan have so far taken two wickets each for the host.

Meanwhile, At Bush Lot, Georgetown were dismissed for 155 with National U-19 opener Raymond Perez hitting a 59-ball 47. Ashmead Nedd (23), Sunil Singh (19), and Steven Sankar (15) offered token resistance for the City Franchise with Leon Johnson, Robin Bacchus, Ramaal Lewis and Christopher Barnwell missing on national duties.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie captured 4-38 to take his tally to 51 scalps, while off-spinner Ceon Glasgow supported with 4-47 for West Berbice who reached 226-8 by the close, enjoying a 71-run lead going into day two.

Twenty-year-old Test batsman Shimron Hetmyer hit his second ton in three games since his return from England; scoring a magnificent 137 off 131 balls with 19 fours and two sixes.

Today is the second day in the Berbice games, while the match at Tuschen between leaders Essequibo and last placed East Coast will start today.

Off-spinner Gajanand Suknanan continued his impressive work with the ball claiming 4-71, while medium pacer Kellon Carmichael had 2-38.

(Sean Devers)