EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Four more matches on today at Grove

Oct 07, 2017

Following a break from play last week, action in the 2nd annual East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League will resume at the Grove Playfield with four matches this morning.
Points leaders Grove Hi Tech will be first up against Herstelling Raiders from 09:00hrs as they seek to notch yet another win.
Next up 30-minutes later will be Samatta Point/Kaneville and defending champions Agricola Red Triangle to be followed by a clash between Mocha Champs and Diamond Upsetters.
The final match of the morning will see Diamond United coming up against Friendship at 10:30hrs.
From 13:00hrs, the GFF/NAMILCO Flour Power Under-17 League will take center stage with two matches.
Kuru Kururu Warriors will oppose Mocha champs with Agricola Red Triangle tackling Diamond United from 15:00hrs.

