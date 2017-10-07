Dindyal, Moses hit half centuries as Wakenaam triumph

Latest update October 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
Mahendra Dindyal and Beesham Moses slammed half centuries as Wakenaam defeated New Opportunity Corp Select XI by 101 runs in the first game of the Trophy Stall three-match U19 50-over tournament which commenced recently.
Dindyal hit nine fours and one six in a top score of 57, while Moses struck six fours and one six in scoring 52 as Wakenaam posted 195 all out in 39.3 overs, batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.
Bowling for the visitors, Sherlon Anthony claimed 4-34 and Shamar Dusraj 2-24. NOC Select XI were bowled out for 94 in 18 overs in reply. Orlando Jailall made 25 with one four and a six, while Dusraj made 17; Moses bagged 3-20 and Mahase Ramnarine 2-17.
The teams will collide in their second game today at the NOC ground, Essequibo Coast.
