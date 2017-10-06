Works begin at GFF National Training Centre – FIFA Forward Programme

Latest update October 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Construction works began on Wednesday at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre (FIFA Forward Programme) as the GFF gears up to create a stable home for football development in Guyana.
The key activity executed was the clearing of the field by the local contractor – S. Nabi and Sons Ltd. – to prepare same for further works.
President of the GFF, Wayne Forde, visited the site and said he was happy that works have commenced.
”We’re happy to see movement on the ground, we will be keeping our members and the general public fully informed throughout the project.”
The first phase of the project will see the construction of the artificial turf by Greenfields, a manufacturer of artificial turf.
This phase is scheduled to be completed by the end of January.
Other aspects of the facility will include dormitories, kitchen services, gym and a pool.

