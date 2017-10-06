WIFBSC Hall of Fame to take flight in Guyana

Late Richard Fields, Neville Denny and Major General (rtd) Norman McLean nominated

Next week’ s Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) 150th Anniversary championship which will also be run concurrently with eth West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Caribbean championship will be historical in more ways than one.

According to Guyana’s Fullbore Captain, Mahandra Persaud, the WIFBSC is expected to launch its Hall of Fame next week.

”It’s going to commence with shooters from 1987 coming forward but is not to say that we are forgetting those who were before or did well for West Indies shooting before.”

Three former GuyanaNRA Executive members have been nominated to be inducted, they are the Late Richard ‘Dickie’ Fields (former Vice President & Team Captain), Neville Denny (former GuyanaNRA VP & WIFBSC President) and Major General (rtd) Norman McLean.

Persaud who shared this info at a GuyanaNRA hosted press conference on Wednesday last at the Crown Mining Roof Garden, Dennis Street, Campbellville, said that McLean was the person instrumental in assisting the association to set up the 900 and 1000 yards banks at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.

Persaud also informed that along with the three Guyanese, there is also quite a few other Caribbean nationals who are going to be inducted: “At least two or three from each territory, Trinidad, Barbados and Jamaica.

Having said that, we in Guyana will launch our own hall of fame in the short future; If we can get a home and will keep stressing that until we get it, if we can get a home for this prestigious association of 150 years then all those things can be realities.”

The Fullbore Captain reinforced that once a home is realized; they will go back as far as the era of the Mohamed Ali’s and Georgie Whyte’s all great marksmen.

Persaud further informed that the children of the Late Mohamed Ali have donated three trophies that would be shot for by the local competitors.

”A challenge trophy for the winner along with second and third places, they have already posted the trophies and we should be receiving them shortly.