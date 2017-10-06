Watch how Jagdeo mek wrang, right

Dem boys seh dem now know how people does tun a saint, and why this does only happen when de people dead. Nobody was a saint while he or she alive. Now Jagdeo telling everybody how Janet should be a saint.

If you give away all you property to somebody and that person find a canister of money inside de property then you got to praise de person who give away de property.

That is Jagdeo logic; When dem boys ask him bout giving away 10 times de number of oil blocks to ExxonMobil at first he play Shaggy—‘Not me.’

Then he land Janet in de boat because dem boys seh how fuh all de talk she talk bout socialism she run and give de while people almost all dem oil blocks that she did know about.

Now Jagdeo holler how people should praise Janet because she give away de blocks and Exxon find oil.

Is de same thing Jagdeo do wid de state assets. He give away almost all de land and dem boys ain’t talking bout wha he tek fuh heself at Pradoville.

When he done, he give way de radio licence; then he give away dem cable channel. He believe that people gun bless him fuh giving away everything. And of course dem have nuff people who hollering he name.

But dem boys seh that he mustn’t tek everybody who holler he name fuh a friend.

When dem boys mother use to get vex, she use to holler dem name and is not fuh praise dem. She want cut dem tail. That is wha some people who does holler Jagdeo name want to do to him.

Talk half and watch how people trying to fool you.