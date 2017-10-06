Watch how Jagdeo mek wrang, right

Latest update October 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
Oct 06, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Dem boys seh dem now know how people does tun a saint, and why this does only happen when de people dead. Nobody was a saint while he or she alive. Now Jagdeo telling everybody how Janet should be a saint.
If you give away all you property to somebody and that person find a canister of money inside de property then you got to praise de person who give away de property.
That is Jagdeo logic; When dem boys ask him bout giving away 10 times de number of oil blocks to ExxonMobil at first he play Shaggy—‘Not me.’
Then he land Janet in de boat because dem boys seh how fuh all de talk she talk bout socialism she run and give de while people almost all dem oil blocks that she did know about.
Now Jagdeo holler how people should praise Janet because she give away de blocks and Exxon find oil.
Is de same thing Jagdeo do wid de state assets. He give away almost all de land and dem boys ain’t talking bout wha he tek fuh heself at Pradoville.
When he done, he give way de radio licence; then he give away dem cable channel. He believe that people gun bless him fuh giving away everything. And of course dem have nuff people who hollering he name.
But dem boys seh that he mustn’t tek everybody who holler he name fuh a friend.
When dem boys mother use to get vex, she use to holler dem name and is not fuh praise dem. She want cut dem tail. That is wha some people who does holler Jagdeo name want to do to him.
Talk half and watch how people trying to fool you.
Oct 06, 2017When the final whistle blew on Wednesday night to signal the end of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Powerade/Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water 2017 season, Bounty Colts had...
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
I was scheduled to give testimony at 11.30 am on Wednesday morning at the Commission of Inquiry into ancestral African lands.... more
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) cannot solve the problem of poor government spending. There is nothing that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also a Senior... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]