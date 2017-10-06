South American Youth Games – Badminton… Priyanna Ramdhani in today’s quarter finals

Now holding the joint #4 ranking in South America, the youngest player in Badminton and Guyana’s team at the 11 South American Youth Games being hosted at the Centro de Entrenamiento Olimpico, Santiago, Chile, Priyanna Ramdhani, will contest today’s quarter finals in the singles competition.

Competing in Group B on Wednesday, the 15 year-old Ramdhanni defeated the host nation’s Michaela Skaric, 21-17, 21-14 to book her place in today’s quarter finals. Reports out of Chile indicated that the young Guyanese not only shut out the cold conditions (11 degrees) but also to support of the home fans.

Ramdhani and her Mixed Doubles partner, Tyrese Jeffrey competed in Group C round-robin play and beat the Panamanian pair of Francisco Hau/Nathalie Fedney, 21-6, 21-13 but lost their next two matches to Chile’s Alonso Medel and Mickaela Skaric, 21-12, 21-12 and Brazilian’s William Guimaraes/Sania Passos, 21-5, 21-11.