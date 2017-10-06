RHTY&SC says thanks to sponsors after successful Rose Hall 175th Anniversary activities

The nine cricket teams, Over-35 group and the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Ms, has announced that the 175th Anniversary celebrations of Rose Hall Village was a smashing success.

The Club, from the August 19 – September 21 last hosted a number of activities to commemorate the purchase of Rose Hall by 57 freed slaves in 1842 from European Planter, John Henry Baird. The month long celebrations were held under the theme, “Celebrating the Legacy and Vision of our Founding Fathers”.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster who spearheaded proceedings along with Vice President Mark Papannah and Assistant Secretary Simon Naidu noted that the club was proud to be based in Rose Hall Town and as such worked beyond the call of duty to make the historic anniversary a memorable one for ever Rose Hall residents.

The club, which organised the events with the permission of the Rose Hall Town Council, expressed gratitude to Mayor Vijai Ramoo, his Deputy Dave Budhu along with the Staff of the Council for their cooperation.

Foster was also very appreciative of the support of residents of the Township who came out in their numbers to support each event. Some of the events that took place were; Cross Country Race which attracted over 40 athletes, 5-a-side football, domino’s, dancing competition, fitness walk, diabetes clinic, day of sports, unveiling of Scoreboard at the Area ‘H’ ground, Hand-in-Hand cricket match and GBTI inter-school softball cricket.

The long serving Secretary/CEO praised the members of the nine cricket teams and Club’s Executive for working beyond the call of duty, singling out Simon Naidu, Joel Pike, Uma Matadin, Joshua Wilson, Sohan Harry, Elizabeth Brusch, Pamela Brusch, Mark Papannah, Shawn Pereira, Bridgette Mc Donald, Rabindranauth Kissoonlall, Keith Hicks, Terry Pike, Neville Beaton and Vee Fraser for special mention.

The outstanding work of the Guyana Police Force throughout the month long celebrations was also highlighted as was the support of the media.

Sponsors of the activities were, Ministry of the Presidency, Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Business, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Public Health, Berbice Regional Health Authority, Poonai’s Pharmacy, Guyana Football Federation, M&M Snackette, J’s Printery, Guyana Prison Service, Impression Printery, Namilco, Republic Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Demerara Bank, RDC Region 6, Regional Chairman David Armogan, Vijai Ramoo, Arokium Funeral Home, Sham Grocery, Marcy Chill Corner, Dr. Herman Fraser, Hand-in-Hand Insurance, National Sports Commission, Guyana Tourist Authority, Imran Hamid, Ansa Mcal Trading, Sueria Manufacturing, Bello Grilling Shop, St. Francis Community Developers, Bank of Guyana, Guyana Revenue Authority, University of Guyana, Guyana Bank of Trade & Industry, Ms. Vena Mookram, Azeeze Khan, Harris Paint, Guyoil, NTN, National Trust, National Library, Guyana Defence Force, Guysuco Training Centre, Department of Culture, Tracy Khan, Alvin Jai Jai Ram, Moonish Singh, Shamie Ramsingh and Ministry of Education Region 6 Department.