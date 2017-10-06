Regional Health Director Jevaughn Stephens heads Mental Hospital Cricket Club

Latest update October 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Fort Canje Mental Hospital Cricket Club is once again functioning and at a recent meeting which took place at the Berbice Regional Health Authority elected the Regional Health Director Jevaughn Stephens as its President.
The other officers elected were Desmond Conway – Vice President, Rhonda Russell – Secretary, Daniel Latchana – Treasurer. The Committee Members are Augusto Collins, Andre James and Natasha Durant Clements while Director of Sports Christopher Jones is the Honorary Patron.
The Club also elected the President and Vice President as the two representatives to the Berbice Cricket Board and wishes to inform the general public that no other persons are authorised to represent the club.
Meanwhile, the club on Sunday last held a successful Tapeball competition which formed part of its fundraising activities. The teams that participated were Mental Hospital Cricket Club, Guyana Revenue Authority, Massy-Berbice , J’s Supermarket and Oldendorff.
J’s Supermarket won the trophy and carried home $200,000 and a trophy while the runner-up prize of $100,000 was won by Massy-Berbice.
Stephens has noted that the Mental Hospital Cricket Club’s major aim would be to form teams to compete at every level in Berbice and to offer alternatives to youths in the Fort Canje and New Amsterdam areas.
Interested players are urged to call Secretary Rhonda Russell on telephone number 333 5716 for more information.
Oct 06, 2017When the final whistle blew on Wednesday night to signal the end of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Powerade/Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water 2017 season, Bounty Colts had...
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
I was scheduled to give testimony at 11.30 am on Wednesday morning at the Commission of Inquiry into ancestral African lands.... more
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) cannot solve the problem of poor government spending. There is nothing that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also a Senior... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]