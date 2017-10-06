Regional Health Director Jevaughn Stephens heads Mental Hospital Cricket Club

The Fort Canje Mental Hospital Cricket Club is once again functioning and at a recent meeting which took place at the Berbice Regional Health Authority elected the Regional Health Director Jevaughn Stephens as its President.

The other officers elected were Desmond Conway – Vice President, Rhonda Russell – Secretary, Daniel Latchana – Treasurer. The Committee Members are Augusto Collins, Andre James and Natasha Durant Clements while Director of Sports Christopher Jones is the Honorary Patron.

The Club also elected the President and Vice President as the two representatives to the Berbice Cricket Board and wishes to inform the general public that no other persons are authorised to represent the club.

Meanwhile, the club on Sunday last held a successful Tapeball competition which formed part of its fundraising activities. The teams that participated were Mental Hospital Cricket Club, Guyana Revenue Authority, Massy-Berbice , J’s Supermarket and Oldendorff.

J’s Supermarket won the trophy and carried home $200,000 and a trophy while the runner-up prize of $100,000 was won by Massy-Berbice.

Stephens has noted that the Mental Hospital Cricket Club’s major aim would be to form teams to compete at every level in Berbice and to offer alternatives to youths in the Fort Canje and New Amsterdam areas.

Interested players are urged to call Secretary Rhonda Russell on telephone number 333 5716 for more information.