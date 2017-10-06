Procurement system has been made “Fip-proof”

– Finance Minister

“Let’s be blunt. The dynamics of the procurement environment have aligned so much with the principles of transparency and accountability that another Fip Motilall would be able to get a project in today’s setting,” said Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, recently.

Minister Jordan at the time was reflecting on budget 2017 as well as issues relating to procurement and the implementation of projects.

Jordan noted that he is totally disappointed that in two consecutive years, ministries and other budgetary agencies have not been able to correlate greater implementation with early budgets. The Finance Minister said that while this state of affairs may be disappointing, he is not disillusioned.

He expressed, “I think it is a work in progress. But ask yourself, what we go through to make projects as transparent as possible; did this ever exist during the PPP regime? We have a Public Procurement Commission in place; did they have that in place? You think a Fip Motilal would be able to get a project in today’s procurement environment?

“No! It is Fip-proof! So people have to understand how much the dynamics of the environment have changed…”

Jordan added, “We have created a transparent environment so that another Fip cannot get another project. Let’s be blunt. Building a road is a hard process and even harder in the jungle. And they can say (what they want) from now till eternity; no one can say that a Fip Motilall can get another project in today’s environment.”

Although he had no experience in building roads, the controversial contractor, Fip Motilall was still awarded the contract to build the access road to the Amaila Falls Hydro Project by the PPP.