Mike’s Pharmacy/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall Softball… Ariel Masters, Trophy Stall Angles triumph

Ariel Masters and Trophy Stall Angles recorded victories when the Mike’s Pharmacy, Nauth Motor Spares and Trophy Stall softball tournament continued on Sunday last at Carifesta Sports Complex.

Ariel Masters defeated Floodlights by two wickets. Floodlights batted first and were bowled out for 127 with John Sumir scoring 49 and Imtiaz Mohamed 31; Doodie Ramdeen claimed 4-26 and Talesh Ramotar 2-35.

Ariel responded with 131-8 in 19.3 overs. Dharmendra Mohabir made 27 not out and Vinoo Lall 24 not out. Dharam Persaud had 3-20 and Sumir 3-23. Trophy Stall Angels beat Wellwoman by 27 runs.

Trophy Stall took first strike and posted 121-9 in 15 overs. June Ogle led with 51 while Alicia Allen made 21 and Matana Cambridge 18.

Zola Telford captured 3-17, Reneka Isaacs 2-24 and Latoya Smith 2-25.

Wellwoman were limited to 94-5 in reply. Telford made an unbeaten 42 and Christine Fraser 29; Allen had 2-14.

Trophy Stall Angels overcame Blue Divas by 9 wickets.

Blue Divas batted first and struggled to 36-6 off their reduced quota of 10 overs. Sangeeta Shaw made 14; Allen picked up 3-7 and Tremayne Smartt 2-5.

Trophy Stall replied with 37-1 with Ogle scoring 20 not out.

In quarterfinal action on Sunday at Carifesta Sports Complex from 10:00hrs, HS Masters will play Wellman on pitch one while Fisherman will engage Floodlights on pitch two. At Hydronie, Parika Defenders will entertain Sunrisers.

In the lone open semi final game Farm will play Success from 13:00hrs on pitch one while the female segment will continue with preliminary matches; Wellwoman oppose Glen Eagle’s Warriors from 13:00hrs and at 15:00hrs 4R Lioness will face Glen Eagle’s Warriors on pitch two.