Guyana depart for ABCA Independence Tri-Nation T20 in Antigua

The Guyana team departed yesterday for Antigua where they will take part in the second annual Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association Independence Tri-nation T20 Tournament starting today.

The tournament which also involves the host nation and Jamaica will conclude on October 14. The Guyana team is being led by Leon Johnson with Veerasammy Permaul serving as his deputy.

The Guyanese will take on Jamaica in their first game from 18:00hrs tomorrow at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The squad reads; Leon Johnson (Capt.), Veerasammy Permaul (V. Capt.), Christopher Barnwell, Jonathan Foo, Ronsford Beaton, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ricardo Adams, Sherfane Sutherford, Steven Jacobs, Gajanand Singh, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Robin Bacchus, Ramaal Lewis and Anthony Bramble.

Esuan Crandon (Head Coach) and Rayon Griffith (Manager/Assistant Coach).