Giftland celebrates Teachers’ Appreciation Day

Yesterday, teachers around the world were honoured on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The Giftland entity was one of the proud businesses to give back to the country’s educators through gift certificates.
Fourteen teachers from Ascension High School were gifted with vouchers to shop at Giftland Stores. Representatives were proud to disclose, “The store is always giving and supporting the development of those who need it most.
“It is Giftland’s firm belief that teachers play an extraordinary part in the lives of children during their formative years of development. Their importance shouldn’t be undervalued.”
Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson, on behalf of the Ministry of Education, lauded all teachers on the special day. He even offered a few thoughts on his Facebook page.

Some of the teachers who benefitted from giftland vouchers

Teacher, Latoya Schepmyer receives a gift from her Grade One pupil, Makaila Boyer, at Kuru-Kururu Primary School

He said, “A good teacher always inspires the hope, ignites the imagination, and instills the love of learning within their students. Teachers help a student to shape their character and make their future bright.
“They enable them to stand strong in this world by building them from within, by making them sensible and knowledgeable so that they become capable of dealing with numerous challenges coming their way and helping them succeed.”
The CEO said that a teacher’s job is not just a job; it impacts the growth and wellbeing of the nation since they indeed play a crucial role in delivering a quality education. Teachers, he said, are considered the ‘moral fiber’ in society since they play a part in building the character of pupils, molding their future and helping them to become productive citizens.
In observance of yesterday’s event, schools across the country would have participated in concerts and prepared lunches while pupils and students would have bought various gifts for their respective teachers.
Additionally, Education month in Guyana would have concluded today. This year’s Education Month was held under the theme ‘Promoting wellness in communities through quality education.’
The activities in observance of the month kicked off on September 4, last, and had several exciting and educational activities held across the country. As part of the celebrations, award ceremonies were hosted in addition to exhibitions and rallies among other events.

