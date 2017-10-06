Faulty accounting measures continue despite yearly recommendations

Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, was keen not to release any details of his most recent audit report handed over to the Speaker of the National Assembly. He said that until that document is laid in the House, it is not public.

However, Sharma expressed a general concern that many of the issues that he was at pains to highlight in previous years, continue to be repeated.

There continues to inadequate accounting. Many of the recommendations that Sharma and his team made in previous years have not been implemented. Further, Sharma’s work was even impeded on some occasions where he requested information that was not readily available.

“If you check all my reports you will see the vouchers sometimes not being presented, cheque orders not being presented and so on…This sort of thing has become very common.”

Sharma was referring to his audit of the nation’s spending for 2016. However, he had similar concerns about auditing the Durban Park Project. Sharma said that he is finding it hard to get documents to verify the spending on that project.

While documentation is available for the period that Ministry of Public Infrastructure handled the project, Sharma is struggling to get documentation from the period when Homestretch Development Inc. was in charge.

Missing documents is something that some of the forensic auditors also complained about. (Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell)