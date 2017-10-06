Efforts moving apace to re-establish Guyana Youth Corps

Yesterday, officials from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Cohesion met to discuss the way forward to re-establish the Guyana Youth Corps.

Leading that discussion was Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry and Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s Boardroom, Main Street, Georgetown.

The new Guyana Youth Corps is an initiative of President David Granger, geared towards providing young people with an opportunity to be productive citizens. It is expected that the programme will come into effect on January 1, 2018.

Specifically, the Guyana Youth Corps will target those young people that are not educated enough to matriculate after high school and are unable to gain employment.

The programme is expected to be set up at the Kuru Kuru Training Centre on the Linden Highway. The target group comprises young people between ages 16 and 24.

The Ministry of Education is committed to providing the academic support as it relates to training and the curriculum content for the programme and other necessary assistance. The remaining facets of the programme will fall under the remit of the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

Following full implementation, the campus at Kuru Kuru will provide opportunities to young people that are not in the formal education system and need training. The programme will absorb those youths that have fallen by the proverbial wayside.

During the meeting, commitments were made and a number of committees formed with the intention of accelerating the implementation of the programme. The Guyana Youth Corps was first established on January 1, 1968, with the similar intent of fixing the problem of youth unemployment.