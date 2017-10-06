Demerara Bank partners RHTY&SC to host Art and Spelling ‘B’ Competitions

Demerara Bank in conjunction with the nine cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) recently hosted an Art competition for the Rose Hall Nursery School while students of the Rose Hall Town Primary participated in a Spelling ’B’ competition held under the club’s, Say Yes to Education Campaign.

Vice President Mark Papannah informed that the events were held since the cricket teams champions the importance of education and also as part of the 175th Anniversary celebration of Rose Hall Village.

The top three winners of the Art competition were Giara Punch, Camille Singh and Hannah Somrah while the Spelling Bee top students were Angel Joseph, Brandon Ferreira and Jeremiah Boodhoo.

The winner of each category received a trophy while all six winners carried home exercise books and educational materials. Vice President Mark Papannah who organised the events expressed gratitude to the Management of Demerara Bank, especially Rose Hall Town Branch Manager Martin Khemraj for their continued confidence in the club.

Demerara Bank, Papannah stated is a long standing friend of the club and expressed confidence that the Bank would continue its support in the future.

Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster in an invited comment said that the club this year has hosted some 87 educational programmes and would continue to invest in education. Foster informed that they will be teaming up with Demerara Mutual Life Insurance Company to host the first Region 6 Tribute to Outstanding Teachers Awards Scheme.

A total of six (6) teachers from the Primary and Secondary levels would be honoured based on the students’ performance at the National Grade Six and CSEC Examinations. The teachers would receive a combined financial package of $350,000 along with trophies, medals and certificates.

Rose Hall was purchased in 1842 by 57 free slaves and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and the nine cricket teams organised a series of activities to mark the historic anniversary.

The Papannah boasted that no other club and NGO in Guyana can match the outstanding work his club in making a positive difference in the lives of youths while disclosing that they have now successfully completed 545 projects for 2017 after surpassing its initial target of 500 on September last.

The club’s nine cricket teams are the Poonai Pharmacy Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division.