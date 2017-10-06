Correction

In our Thursday edition, we reported on the execution of a businessman at Log Pond, Oronoque, Port Kaituma. We reported that Gavin Bidder had been identified as a suspect.

We have established that this information is incorrect and apologise unreservedly to Mr. Gavin Bidder, of Port Kaituma, Region One for listing him as the person of interest in the murder of the businessman, Khemraj.

The police say that he was never a suspect. In fact, he turned himself in to the police as soon as the newspaper report reached him to query the reason for the accusation.