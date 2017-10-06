Latest update October 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Correction

Oct 06, 2017 News 0

 

In our Thursday edition, we reported on the execution of a businessman at Log Pond, Oronoque, Port Kaituma. We reported that Gavin Bidder had been identified as a suspect.
We have established that this information is incorrect and apologise unreservedly to Mr. Gavin Bidder, of Port Kaituma, Region One for listing him as the person of interest in the murder of the businessman, Khemraj.
The police say that he was never a suspect. In fact, he turned himself in to the police as soon as the newspaper report reached him to query the reason for the accusation.

 

More in this category

Sports

Banks DIH/GABA Division One League… Colts waltz to championship by bolting past Guardians

Banks DIH/GABA Division One League… Colts waltz to championship...

Oct 06, 2017

When the final whistle blew on Wednesday night to signal the end of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Powerade/Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water 2017 season, Bounty Colts had...
Read More
Guyana depart for ABCA Independence Tri-Nation T20 in Antigua

Guyana depart for ABCA Independence Tri-Nation...

Oct 06, 2017

WIFBSC Hall of Fame to take flight in Guyana

WIFBSC Hall of Fame to take flight in Guyana

Oct 06, 2017

Works begin at GFF National Training Centre – FIFA Forward Programme

Works begin at GFF National Training Centre –...

Oct 06, 2017

South American Youth Games – Badminton… Priyanna Ramdhani in today’s quarter finals

South American Youth Games – Badminton…...

Oct 06, 2017

Demerara Bank partners RHTY&SC to host Art and Spelling ‘B’ Competitions

Demerara Bank partners RHTY&SC to host Art...

Oct 06, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Qualifications

    The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) cannot solve the problem of poor government spending. There is nothing that the... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]