Banks DIH/GABA Division One League… Colts waltz to championship by bolting past Guardians

When the final whistle blew on Wednesday night to signal the end of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Powerade/Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water 2017 season, Bounty Colts had successfully defended all of their titles secured in the First, Second and Under-23 divisions.

Shelroy Thomas poured in 29 points to lead the Colts to an exciting 93-86 and eventual 7-point win over Plaisance Guardians in the final game of best of three final series contested at the Burnham Hard Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.

The entertaining triumph saw Colts Basketball Club sweeping all three divisions in 2017 season.

After wrapping up both the Under-23 and Second Division 3-game finals, 2-0, Colts were in serious pressure in their bid to retain the First Division title, Plaisance forging ahead with an 11-point lead during the third quarter in the final match on Wednesday evening. This followed a 21-21 tied score after the first quarter and a 7-point lead after the following quarter.

Plaisance Guardians was a confidemnt unit after winning game two of the three-game finals on Sunday night; further aided by the support of their boisterous East Coast fans who cheered them opening whistle, they were in with a good chance of jolting the Colts’ victory bid.

However, as Colts have done consistently across all three divisions this season, the disciplined unit showcased their superior fitness and the champions pressed the tiring Guardians late while reducing the deficit to 7-points heading into the final quarter.

In crunch time, Guardians’ top scorer Nikolai Smith (26 points) played wonderfully but his exhausted teammates couldn’t stop the final charge of Colts as they sunk three-pointers, grabbed defensive rebounds and benefitted from numerous turnovers, when it mattered, in the divisive moments.

(Calvin Chapman)