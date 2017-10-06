65-year-old remanded for trafficking 1.5 grams cocaine

Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore yesterday remanded a 65-year-old United States citizen to prison after he made an appearance before her in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The elderly man who was handcuffed and his feet in shackles was seen dragging his feet after he made an appearance from the prisoners’ chute into the courtroom.

The man, Allen Murdock, who on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that he on September 30, at Pike Street Kitty, had in his possession 1.5 grams cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, yesterday changed his plea to not guilty and was remanded to prison.

When given a chance to address the court the unrepresented man said that he did not have the cocaine on him at the time of the search.

The man who was having a difficult time hearing what the magistrate was saying asked that he be released on bail.

According to reports, Police on the day in question was on patrol duty in the Kitty area when they conducted a raid exercise in a yard where the pensioner was sitting on a bench.

A physical search was conducted on him and the narcotic was found in a Krazy Glue tube in his right side pants pocket.

He was then told of the offence and when arrested told the police “I am a Christian Missionary and I have never been charged before.”

The defendant was ordered to make his next court appearance on October 25.