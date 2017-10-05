Latest update October 5th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

SWAT leader stripped of post after losing gun, car in robbery

Oct 05, 2017 News 0

Deputy Superintendent, Lonsdale Withrite

Deputy Superintendent, Lonsdale Withrite, who was heading the Guyana Police Force (GPF) SWAT team, was yesterday stripped of his post—two days after losing his service pistol and 16 live rounds in a suspected robbery on Industry Seawall, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The Police said that the senior officer was in the company of a female when he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint around 21:00 hrs on Monday.
According to the police, the officer reported that he was pounced on by three men, one of whom discharged two rounds and relieved him of his motorcar.
The firearm and live rounds were in the officer’s bag that was in the vehicle, which was later found abandoned on the Ogle Airstrip Road, ECD.
Kaieteur News has been told that the officer initially informed ranks that he stopped at the seawall to urinate when a vehicle pulled alongside his parked car and someone jumped in and sped away.
The senior cop’s demotion comes less than a week after the Head of the Police’s Narcotics, Wayne DeHarte was transferred to Berbice after a quantity of cocaine disappeared from his office.

More in this category

Sports

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships …Still $14M off target of $20M budget; biggest championships to fire off on Monday

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships...

Oct 05, 2017

By Franklin Wilson With Canada, Falkland Islands and two marksmen form the USA already here, the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) 150th Anniversary/West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council...
Read More
GFSCA launches Guyana Softball Cup 7

GFSCA launches Guyana Softball Cup 7

Oct 05, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Essequibo maintain lead as 6th round starts tomorrow

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Essequibo...

Oct 05, 2017

Griffith confident Guyana will do well in Antigua

Griffith confident Guyana will do well in Antigua

Oct 05, 2017

Turbo knockout tournament kicks off tomorrow night at Education Ground

Turbo knockout tournament kicks off tomorrow...

Oct 05, 2017

Teams decided for final stages of BVA Inter school volleyball Competition

Teams decided for final stages of BVA Inter...

Oct 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • A bridge too little

    An evaluation of the feasibility study into the proposed bridge across the Demerara Harbour Bridge should be undertaken because... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]