SWAT leader stripped of post after losing gun, car in robbery

Latest update October 5th, 2017 12:59 AM
Deputy Superintendent, Lonsdale Withrite, who was heading the Guyana Police Force (GPF) SWAT team, was yesterday stripped of his post—two days after losing his service pistol and 16 live rounds in a suspected robbery on Industry Seawall, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The Police said that the senior officer was in the company of a female when he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint around 21:00 hrs on Monday.
According to the police, the officer reported that he was pounced on by three men, one of whom discharged two rounds and relieved him of his motorcar.
The firearm and live rounds were in the officer’s bag that was in the vehicle, which was later found abandoned on the Ogle Airstrip Road, ECD.
Kaieteur News has been told that the officer initially informed ranks that he stopped at the seawall to urinate when a vehicle pulled alongside his parked car and someone jumped in and sped away.
The senior cop’s demotion comes less than a week after the Head of the Police’s Narcotics, Wayne DeHarte was transferred to Berbice after a quantity of cocaine disappeared from his office.
