Supplies shipped to hurricane affected islands

In response to the several hurricanes in the Region, Guyana has been contributing to the affected countries in several ways. One such effort was magnified yesterday as the Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, examined a donation of over 80 tons of supplies to be shipped to Antigua and Dominica.

The shipment costs an approximate $18 million and consists of ten containers of supplies, expected to leave Guyana’s borders soon for the islands. It is expected to arrive in an approximate ten to twelve days, without any natural delays.

The containers are going to be shipped by Tropical Shipping with support from Guyana National Industrial Company. Minister of State Harmon , said, “The cost for the shipping of these containers is a donation by Tropical Shipping.”

The Prime Minister said, “I am very pleased to be here to witness the containers being sent off and to thank Tropical Shipping for the magnanimous effort of shipping an estimated $18M worth in assorted items.”

The items include rice, sugar, flour, biscuits, water, macaroni and tarpaulin. Nagamootoo explained that this is only part of the effort since their job is not yet completed. “Other sections of the society, particularly the private sector, would continue to respond to the efforts that are being made here to help those who are affected, particularly in Antigua, Dominica and Barbuda.”

He added that their biggest request was for lumber and Guyana is trying to prepare a shipment. However it is taking a longer time since the Ministerial Taskforce is seeking to export the lumber in one shipment.

Director of Civil Defense Commission, Chabilall Ramsarup said, “Most of the donation came from the private sector. We also have some money; the Government donated US$100,000.” He seized the opportunity to thank the private sector and all who joined forces, including his staff, to make the donation possible.

A representative of the private sector, Komal Singh, said, “Since the hurricane hit our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean, the private sector has actually mobilised very closely with government. Over the last three weeks, we were able to gather quite a bit of support from most of the private sector.”

He added that the action is not the last of their efforts to help the affected islands, since they have plans to garner and distribute to those in need.

He said that they will be collaborating with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to help the countries to rebuild.

Country Manager of Tropical Shipping, Glenis Hodge said that the effort is one that is appreciated and deserves the praise.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GNIC, Clinton Williams, said the efforts have consolidated in the contributions of Tropical Shipping and GNIC. He expects the relief programme to continue in the venture.