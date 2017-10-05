St. Ignatius holds child protection forum

Over 200 students of the St. Ignatius Secondary School dormitory in central Rupununi, Region Nine, congregated at their mess hall last Saturday evening to observe the conclusion of “Child Protection Week 2017.”

At the two-hour youth educational and sensitization programme there were a number of officers from the Region Nine education department.

On the agenda of the programme was a skit, an interpretive dance and a poem recited by members of the two churches who came out in support of the occasion and to send a message to their very young audience on how to protect themselves from ”sexual predators” and other forms of child abuse.

Pastor Jenny Forde of the Assembly of God Church in Lethem charged that young students must break the silence of child abuse by speaking out and meeting the right persons to tell them what is taking place.

She also warned both male and female students of not allowing persons to touch them inappropriately. Look out for signs of abuse and by questioning their young peers if they have noticed any withdrawal syndrome and strange behavioral patterns.

Pastor Ramesh Barker of the Full Gospel Church in St.Ignatius village opened the programme with a prayer and during his presentation elaborated on incestuous family relationships, self-esteem and other topics.

He urged his audience to look out for grooming where persons will offer gifts to teens under the pretext of caring for them but have other intentions to exploit them.

Most of the students who attended this educational and sensitization talks on child protection and abuse are from different cultural backgrounds and resides in the various sub-districts of the Rupununi which includes Annai, Karasabai, Sand Creek and Aishalton village, but are currently housed at the school live-in facility where they attend the St. Ignatius Secondary school.

The Programme was organised by “Rupununi Organised Against Domestic and Sexual Violence” (ROADSV) in collaboration with the Full Gospel Church of St. Ignatius village and the Assembly of God church in Lethem, Central Rupununi in keeping with the theme of Child Protection Week 2017:”Partnering with Families and Communities for Positive Outcomes for Children.”