Several hospitals to be upgraded – under the title ‘Smart Hospital’

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) yesterday kicked off its two-day workshop for contractors and designers at the Pegasus Hotel to sensitise on the Smart Healthcare Facility and adumbrate the procurement process for design, inspection and reconstructing works for the new Smart Hospitals across Guyana.

The cost of the project is estimated at around $5.4 Billion, which will be financed by the UK Department for International Development (UK DFID). Hospitals that attract a greater population around the country will be upgraded to meet the demands of its people in both Urban and Hinterland areas.

The Smart Hospitals will be environmentally friendly and have structural and operational safety. They seek to make the hospitals withstand natural disasters and even offer services during those seasons. They promise improved air quality and working conditions while powered by cheaper electricity.

The initiative has been implemented for Regional health facilities in Belize, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia.

At yesterday’s opening ceremony were Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Karen Cummings, British High Commissioner, Gregory Quinn, PAHO’s representative, William Adu-Krow and Consultant Disaster Preparedness of Smart Hospital Initiative, Dhanesh Deonarine and several contractor firms.

Sharing remarks at the opening were, Minister Karen Cummings who said, “It is important to note that building a Smart Hospital is more than bringing together connected devices on a high speed network infrastructure. It means rethinking the care processes, management systems and even physical facilities to drive a new way of delivering care is to simply introduce the automation and connected devices.”

The Smart Hospital she said will introduce a new process to provide quality health care that efficiently and effectively meets the demands of patients.

The British High Commissioner said the project is evident that the UK is not only interested with the security sector, but with projects of such nature. He stated, “So far assessments of 71 Guyanese health facilities have been undertaken by 27 Guyanese volunteers, trained to do such a task.

By training these people, we would like to think that we have also given those 27 people skills which will be useful to Guyana more broadly as it looks to increase resilience in other areas.”

According to him, the assessments made resulted in a priority list of ten health facilities which was submitted to the Ministry of Public Health for ‘consideration’. He noted the priority facilities were able to meet the criteria in relation to their population, vulnerability and impact to best serve the aims of the project.

Yesterday and today’s workshop will be able to educate the contractors and designers on what the facilities should entail.