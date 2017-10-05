Nuff spoil chicken come from we neighbour

Old people always seh, “Remember fuh taste you words before you spit dem out because it does always come back to haunt you.”

But that is not de only thing you must taste. Dem boys seh you must also taste you food before you swallow it. City Council close down five restaurant in de city because dem refuse to taste dem own food.

Taste de chicken, too. A lot of spoil chicken coming from Suriname. Two days ago de marine police ketch up wid a boat half full wid spoil chicken.

De chicken was good when de boat lef but according to dem boys de boat captain hear how dem patrolling de area dem got to pass suh he dodge. On he way to Guyana, dodging and dilly dallying in de Ocean, de boat end up on ExxonMobil block.

Dem boys hear ExxonMobil call de coastguard who tun up and order dem to come in to de marine place at Ruimveldt.

When de boat near meet in de chicken boat captain and ee crew run de boat onto de mudflat, jump out and beat it in land.

Dem boys hear all de marine police coulda do is collect de boat wid de spoil chicken and report it.

According to de marine police was nuff chicken. Dem find de book in de boat and de book telling how much and to who dem distribute. It also tell wha lef.

De marine police realise that dem only get quarter boat because de captain did done distribute from Berbice right down.

Talk half and be careful where you buying you chicken from.