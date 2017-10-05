Manchester man loses home to fire

A 29-year-old Manchester Village man lost his home to a fire. Neho Hunt is currently staying at a friend’s house after his home went up in flames some time around 20:00hrs Tuesday night. According to Hunt, he left home at approximately 18:30 hrs to visit his aunt who lives a short distance away. He eventually left his aunt’s house not long after to purchase a loaf of bread.

“I leff to go buy bread from my aunt because she had to go to a wake house and when I was coming back I saw two of my friends and I end up “gaffing” with dem and like about ten minutes after one ah dem wife call on he phone and tell he how my house on fire. So I ride and go home fuh see what happen,” Hunt said.

He relayed that when he arrived the house was completely engulfed with flames and the fire service was contacted.

Hunt told this publication that the house is without electricity and that he left nothing alight in the two bedroom wooden house before he left.

“I didn’t light no fire and I didn’t leff anything on,” he confirmed.

The 29-year-old who rears pigs under the said house also told Kaieteur News that he has no issue with anyone, debunking the notion that someone would have committed arson on the property. He added, “It kinda strange because I can’t think of anything that could have caused the house to burn down.”

Hunt stated that normally his girlfriend and one year old son stays with him but it was his son’s birthday so his partner opted to visit her grandmother on Tuesday and were not at home when the fire took place.

Hunt said that his home had a television, bed, refrigerator and groceries. All were destroyed in the inferno.

He stated that he will be seeking lodging at his friend’s house until he figures out his next move.