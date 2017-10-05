GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships …Still $14M off target of $20M budget; biggest championships to fire off on Monday

By Franklin Wilson

With Canada, Falkland Islands and two marksmen form the USA already here, the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) 150th Anniversary/West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Caribbean

Championships is set to fire off on Monday next by Patron of the association, His Excellency, President David Granger at the newly refurbished Timehri Rifle Ranges.

At a press briefing hosted by the association at the Crown Mining Roof Garden, Dennis Street, Campbellville, it was stated by Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud that the association is short of its original budget of 20 Million Dollars for a huge 14 Million Dollars and they were forced to obtain a loan to purchase ammunition for what is anticipated to be the biggest shooting championships ever to be hosted in the Caribbean.

Persaud further stated that whilst they are still hopeful that Corporate Guyana would come on board, the championship which starts on Monday with the Individual segment following practice on Sunday, will be going ahead and he is anticipating a grand time by all.

”Every company now is crying out about donor fatigue, it’s something we have to live with but it’s been quite lacking this year and we still hope persons will jump on board and join us,” Persaud shared.

Secretary Ryan Sampson informed that numerous letters were sent out with many company’s responding in the negative whilst still wishing the association all the best.

”We are hoping that the remainder of sponsors that we’ve written to will actually respond in a favourable way or those who have rejected would reconsider their decision and actually send us some kind of donation to assist with offsetting this massive expense that we have right now.”

Sampson also informed that the AGM of the WIFBSC would also be held in Guyana on Friday (rest day) where a number of decisions would be made including participation at the PALMA Match set for New Zealand.

More teams are expected to invade these shores, Ireland and Scotland, United Kingdom, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, totaling approximately 115 fullbore marksmen and women.

The newly refurbished Timehri Rifle Ranges, which has been transformed to full international standards, has been a reality due to the collaborative efforts of the GuyanaNRA and the Guyana Defence Force, mainly.

Members of the local association would have toiled unselfishly over the past months whilst still having to balance works at the ranges with getting valuable time to practice ahead of what will be a keenly contested championships.

Guyana is the Long and Short Range defending Team Champions and Captain Persaud is confident that the home team will be successful yet again in continuing their dominance of the Caribbean.

The top 60 shooters at the end of the Grand Aggregate in the Individual Championships will shoot together in detail at 300 yards, 500 yards and 600 yards with the top 30 going forward to the final which would be contested at the 900 yards and 1000 yards ranges.

The winner would be crowned the GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC Individual Champion and this would be on Thursday, next.

On Friday there will be a rest day when about three plane loads of competitors would be travelling to get a further taste of Guyana’s beauty including trips to the Majestic Kaieteur and Orinduik Fall.

Saturday the first team match would take place when the Milex/Crown Mining Long Range Trophy would be at stake. Persaud indicated that it was previously the Milex Cup, sponsored by a Jamaican Security Company (Milex) but WIFBSC President; Major John Nelson contacted Persaud to enquire if Crown Mining was opened to jointly sponsoring the Match.

”So we’ve decide to change the trophy, the base would remain, we would enhance the top to make a bit more attractive and it’s now going to b called the Milex/Crown Mining Long Range Trophy to be shot for by teams of 8 from the Caribbean, over 900 and 100 yards.”

With teams from Ireland, United Kingdom and Canada also competing, Persaud said that they have made two extra trophies that would be presented to them in event that they win the Long or Short Range match.

Queensway has agreed to sponsor the Long Range trophy, while Industrial Safety Supply Inc. is the sponsor of the Short Range trophy.

The prestigious Short Range Team match would be contested on Sunday October 15 when the WIFBSC trophy would be at stake. The championship will conclude on the said Sunday night with a presentation dinner at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara.