Griffith confident Guyana will do well in Antigua

ABCA Independence T20 tri-Nation series bowls off tomorrow

By Sean Devers

Chairman of the National selection panel and Manager of the Guyana team Rayon

Griffith is confident that the Guyana team, which was scheduled to depart for Antigua this morning, will give a good account of themselves on the 108 square Mile Island.

Guyana will participate in the second annual Antigua & Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Independence T20 tri-Nation series, scheduled from October 6-14.

Guyana did not take part last year in the inaugural tournament which also involves host Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica, a team which includes Guyanese Trevon Griffith.

The 38-year-old former Guyana First-Class pacer said all of the players selected have been playing cricket recently, adding that seven of them have just finished playing in the fifth Edition of the CPL for three different teams.

“We have a balanced team with the CPL players and we also selected those we feel are the best young players in this format. I believe the team will do well in Antigua,” Griffith said.

Griffith disclosed that former West Indies batsman and Director of Cricket of the WICB James Adams was recently in Guyana to look at the fitness aspect of cricket, adding that the boards will be focusing on fitness when teams are picked.

Guyana battle Jamaica in their first game from 18:00hrs on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound after the host face-off with Jamaica in the opening game on Friday night.

Griffith, who has taken 56 wickets from 22 First-Class matches between 2000 and 2007, said it was too early to say what the strength of the team was.

“We have selected several power-hitters in the team and our batting is strong but at the same time we have a very capable bowling with five of our bowlers having CPL experience this season in this format,” said Griffith, who also played 22 Regional 50-overs games.

The side will be led by first time Skipper Leon Johnson who played nine T20 matches for Guyana under the leadership of Ramnaresh Sarwan.

Griffith who made an unbeaten 82 in 2003 in St Croix in a Regional First-Class 198 runs record ninth wicket stand with Vishaul Nagamootoo who scored 115 not out, was satisfied with form and level of fitness of his charges after their final practice season at Everest yesterday morning.

After their opening game, Guyana play Antigua & Barbuda on October 8 from 18:00hrs, they play their return game against Antigua & Barbuda on October 10 from 19:00hrs, then on October 11 they oppose Jamaica from 19:00hrs.

Each team will play four matches with the top two teams advancing to the final on October 14.

Big hitters Jonathon Foo, Christopher Barnwell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Ricardo Adams and Kemo Paul should complement the left-handed quartet of Johnson, Robin Bacchus, Gajanand Singh and Chanderpaul Hemraj, who are known for their flamboyant stroke play.

Pacer Ronsford Beaton has been excellent for the Trinbago Knight Riders while Rutherford, Shepherd, Paul and Barnwell could offer pace support.

Off-spinner Steven Jacobs, Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and 21 year-old Jamaican leg-spinner Ramaal Lewis, who was a member of the Jamaica Tallawahs, should do the spinning. Anthony Bramble is the Keeper.