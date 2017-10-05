CHILDREN MUST EAT HEALTHY

In Guyana, the data on obesity is shocking and it should be of great concern to all. According to the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) obesity rates among adults in the country climbed from 35 percent in 2006 to 44 percent in 2010, and 55 per cent in 2016.

PAHO also posited that being overweight is the main underlying cause of death in Guyana due to fat consumption and daily intake of large quantities of sugar. Two out of every three deaths in the country are attributed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs),—heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and stroke —all of which are related to obesity.

As if that were not bad enough, in 2015, data from PAHO showed that childhood obesity in the country remains a growing and disturbing problem. Twenty-seven percent of boys and 34 percent of girls are obese and that 75 percent of children in the six to 16 age-group drank at least one sugary drink per day.

Less than 25 percent receive the recommended one hour daily exercise. This is a huge problem; especially for the fact the obesity related diseases are the main causes of death in the country. If we do not change our lifestyle, it could impact significantly our lives. But it seems that obesity is not being taken seriously.

Childhood obesity is a precursor to all types of life threatening ailments which have crippled the lives of many adults. Reducing the obesity rate is crucial to the future health of youths and the Ministry of Health should embark on a plan to solve this problem. Failure to reverse this worrying trend will result in the inevitable increase in the already spiraling health care costs and more premature deaths in the country.

Obesity is a result of behaviour. Eating too much unhealthy foods and not exercising regularly are the main cause of obesity. Children can be prevented from becoming obese by providing them with a better diet. The government should make it easier for poor families to have access to affordable healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, and nutritious snacks.

The government also has a responsibility to ensure that the school menu has nutritious meals and for schools to have adequate physical education facilities for students, along with parks and other safe recreational areas in their neighbours.

It is also equally important for parents to provide healthier diets for their children. High calorie foods should be limited, sugary drinks should be banned and replaced with fruits and vegetables. Parents should encourage outdoor activities; reduce television viewing and time spent on electronic gadgets in the home.

The bottom line is that if we are serious about protecting our children and ensuring that they lead healthy, happy lives, then we should strive to reduce or eliminate childhood obesity all together.

Excessive processed sugar intake makes no sense in today’s context because it predisposes us to illnesses like diabetes, stroke and heart disease. And even though life for many Guyanese today is generally a sedentary one, yet banning sugar might be difficult.

For one reason, sugar is cultural tradition. To eliminate it completely from our diet could be equally harmful. For another, traditions have a tendency to become habit, and habits are in many instances mindless, therefore, people are attached to sugar not only at a biological or cultural, but an emotional and social level.

Therefore, life without sugar among Guyanese is generally inconceivable. So to remove all processed sugar from their diet and replace it with fruits and vegetables in moderation would be a break from tradition and a humongous task. How can Guyanese possibly not eat that chocolate or ice cream or drink that coke?

The bottom line is if our children mean everything to us, then we must make sure that they eat healthy and have a long and happy life.