Businessman executed at Port Kaituma

A 48-year-old businessman was executed on Tuesday at Log Pond, Oronoque, Port Kaituma, just after leaving his home to meet with the suspected gunman, who had requested a meeting during a telephone call.

The incident occurred around 18:45 hrs.

The deceased has only been identified as Khemraj, called “Coolie” of Water Front, Port Kaituma. His body bore three suspected gunshot wounds, two to the lower abdomen and once to the right side head. The suspect, who has been identified as Gavin Bidder has not been arrested as yet.

According to information received, the deceased was at home with his wife, Renika Poon, when he received a phone call from the suspected shooter.

Poon, a 23-year-old housewife, told investigators that she overheard her husband telling the caller that he would meet with him at Log Pond.

Poon said that her spouse then left home in his boat and went to Log Pond where he reportedly met with Bidder, a 42-year-old miner, who based on the police’s report, was clad in a cream jacket, grey three-quarter pants, black boots and wearing spectacles.

The suspect allegedly had a handgun tucked in his pants waist.

Kaieteur News was informed that on arriving at the location, the victim greeted the suspect and they proceeded to walk east along the road.

Shortly after, residents informed the police that they heard about seven gunshots and saw Khemraj lying in a pool of blood. The suspect fled the scene.

The body was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital where the victim was pronounced dead. His wallet with $5000, Identification and TIN cards were found about seven feet from the body but his phone has not been recovered.