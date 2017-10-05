Body of unidentified man found floating

The body of an unidentified man was found floating near the Craig South koker yesterday morning by sluice operator, Bilall Beharry, who was about to start his morning shift.

When asked if there is a particular time that people or the operators would come to the sluice, the man responded that only authorised persons would come to the area when the tide is right.

He stated that the man is unknown to the area. Also, residents of the area suspect that it was a murder since they had never seen his face before and because the man had what appeared to be marks of violence on his body.

According to a resident living next to the sluice, “I hear the koker man scream, “Come see a man!!!!… Come see a man!!!!”, and when I go, I see the man floating.”

According to Mr Beharry, “The time was 8:15 am and when I tried to open on the sluice, I saw nothing going through. When I look again, I see the man’s hand hook on the door, so I left the koker because there was a traffic police near on the road and I tell the police that there is a man here.

“While I was locking off the koker after calling the police at the time, the man started to float out into the river. When that happened, I called a junkie to take out the man out of the river. The junkie then told me, he needs to be paid first and I said alright,” I will give you a thousand.”

“He took him and tied him to the sluice. Then the police came and ask another man to pull the unidentified body out the river.”

The unidentified man is reportedly of mixed origin and was wearing a red jersey and red pants with a watch. His face was twisted and also bleeding. Also a few of his teeth were missing.