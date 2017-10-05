Alleged rapist escapes from Lusignan Prison

Latest update October 5th, 2017 12:59 AM
Director of Prison, Gladwin Samuels, yesterday confirmed that a 35-year-old alleged rapist has escaped from the Lusignan Prison.
Dellon Blake, of Kumuni Creek, Demerara River used his bed sheet and wooden pallets to climb over the fence on the north western side of the prison—this was done in full view of police ranks who were performing duties in the guard hut tower, overlooking the new holding facility.
Blake, who was jailed on July 24, last, escaped from holding Bay 2 in the wee hours of yesterday.
He was charged for the rape of an elderly woman.
He is of mixed race and has a tear drop tattoo on the left side of his face.
