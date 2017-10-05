Alexander/Riverview Villages flooded by open koker

Alexander Village was under flood waters yesterday morning, a situation caused by the Riverview koker that was breached early yesterday at 3:00 hrs at the period of high tide. The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) stated that it is currently investigating the matter to determine who is responsible for the opening of the sluice doors. The Mayor of Georgetown, Ms Patricia Chase-Green, stated if found negligent, the suspect will receive a severe punishment.

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) also advised the residents to boil all water since some of the pipelines have been breached.

They also stated that they will decontaminate all pipelines in the area when the water recedes so that further contamination would not occur. According to Town Clerk, Royston King, “It should not have happened. We regret the inconvenience suffered by the residents in those areas.

Her worship (Mayor Patricia Chase-Green) and I along with other officials from the council visited some homes in that community around 5am and we were disturbed by what we saw.

“There was heavy damage to private property and for this, we apologise to residents in those particular areas who are affected.”

The koker operator, it is reported, had fallen asleep and the koker malfunctioned.

However, an overseer stated that the sluice doors were jammed.Though short notice was given to the M&CC, the workers responded promptly by shutting the sluice doors.

The residents stated that the water receded very fast and that it is the first time that area has been flooded so severely. Compensation for residents affected was not mentioned.