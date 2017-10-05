Alexander/Riverview Villages flooded by open koker

Latest update October 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
Alexander Village was under flood waters yesterday morning, a situation caused by the Riverview koker that was breached early yesterday at 3:00 hrs at the period of high tide. The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) stated that it is currently investigating the matter to determine who is responsible for the opening of the sluice doors. The Mayor of Georgetown, Ms Patricia Chase-Green, stated if found negligent, the suspect will receive a severe punishment.
The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) also advised the residents to boil all water since some of the pipelines have been breached.
They also stated that they will decontaminate all pipelines in the area when the water recedes so that further contamination would not occur. According to Town Clerk, Royston King, “It should not have happened. We regret the inconvenience suffered by the residents in those areas.
Her worship (Mayor Patricia Chase-Green) and I along with other officials from the council visited some homes in that community around 5am and we were disturbed by what we saw.
“There was heavy damage to private property and for this, we apologise to residents in those particular areas who are affected.”
The koker operator, it is reported, had fallen asleep and the koker malfunctioned.
However, an overseer stated that the sluice doors were jammed.Though short notice was given to the M&CC, the workers responded promptly by shutting the sluice doors.
The residents stated that the water receded very fast and that it is the first time that area has been flooded so severely. Compensation for residents affected was not mentioned.
Oct 06, 2017When the final whistle blew on Wednesday night to signal the end of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Powerade/Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water 2017 season, Bounty Colts had...
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
Oct 06, 2017
I was scheduled to give testimony at 11.30 am on Wednesday morning at the Commission of Inquiry into ancestral African lands.... more
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) cannot solve the problem of poor government spending. There is nothing that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also a Senior... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]