Scrap metal export probe…More forged ministry approval letters found; containers seized

Investigators have widened their probe into the discovery of forged documents in the export of a number of scrap metal containers last week.

In fact, a number of other letters, believed to be forged, have since been unearthed.

The approval letters from the Ministry of Business would have paved the way for Customs officials to release containers from city wharves for export.

According to officials, on Monday, several other containers of scrap metal were ordered to be seized, pending the widened investigation.

The discovery would be worrying to not only the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), but also for other entities like the Ministry of Business.

The scrap metal trade was further restricted in 2015 by the Coalition Government pending an assessment and strengthening of systems and introduction of new legislations.

This year, to reduce the number of containers left in limbo at the wharves, Government has allowed a partial lift of the export ban.

The appearance of the Ministry of Business approval for several letters was bound to have raised red flags.

Last week, the GRA management removed the entire Customs team from the Demerara Shipping Company Limited wharf after a number of forged documents were found.

A scrap metal dealer from Eccles and his broker were both arrested and are under investigation for allegedly tendering those forged approval letters.

According to officials close to the investigation, a GRA employee noticed some discrepancies pertaining to the export licences for containers of scrap metal being sent overseas by an Eccles, East Bank Demerara businessman.

The discrepancies, especially concerns over the signatures on the documents, were brought to the attention of senior GRA officials who immediately launched a probe.

The containers of scrap metal were supposed to have left on Thursday. They were immediately ordered held.

Kaieteur News was told that the scrap metal dealer was arrested on Friday and later handed over to police. The Customs broker who handled the transaction at the wharf was also taken into custody. The Eccles businessman is said to be a major player in the trade.

It will be recalled that following the assumption of the Coalition Government to office in May 2015, the trade was ordered closed after it was found that bank accounts of the trade were being handled by a special unit at the Central Housing and Planning Authority, under the then minister, Irfaan Ali.

The accounts had millions of dollars in them with tight control by Finance officer, Taslim Baksh, who is no longer on the job.

Auditors raised several questions about fees and other payments to the Scrap Metal Unit.

Kaieteur News was told that currently only Gafoors has a licence to export scrap metal.

This was one of the reasons for the entries to be scrutinized so closely when they came in a few days ago.