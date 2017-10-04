Royal Tapeball Academy 6-over cricket… E/Ruimveldt Secondary take C/ship honors

Latest update October 4th, 2017 12:57 AM
The P&P Insurance Brokers and Goodwood Racing Service sponsored School Boy Tapeball KO Cricket Competition was played on Saturday September 30 on the National Culture Centre Tarmac.
East Ruimveldt Secondary defeated City College by 11 runs in the Final. East Ruimveldt batted first and scored 59-3 in six overs, while City College could only muster 47-6 when their six overs expired.
In earlier matches, South Ruimveldt were defeated by Charlestown Secondary and East Ruimveldt beat L/0Dall Youths.
In the semi-finals City College got past Charlestown and East Ruimveldt defeated Trust College before East Ruimveldt emerged victorious in the final.
East Ruimveldt received the Championship Trophy and medals, while City College got the second place Trophy.
The tournament was coordinated by James Lewis of the Foreign Ministry and Tapeball Cricket Academy who were the organizers.
