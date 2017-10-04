Latest update October 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Plaisance pupil laid to rest

Oct 04, 2017

 

Six-year-old Glenshawn Skeete, was yesterday laid to rest following an incident which took place at the Plaisance Community Centre Ground last week. Glenshawn was at a sports practice session and was swinging on the goal post when it fell on him.
His funeral service was held at the Plaisance Seventh Day Adventist Church after residents assembled at his home in Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara took the opportunity to offer condolences and view his body.
At his funeral were his family, neighbours, teachers, classmates and Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry and several other officials from the Ministry who seized the chance to offer comfort at the gloomy moment.
Upon the arrival of his body, screams were heard and relatives became unconscious. The little boy’s nine-month pregnant mother was inconsolable.
Glenshawn Skeete was the sixth child for his parents.
His great uncle, Orin James, told this newspaper that he played the role of a protector for his eight year old sister who attends school with him.

Mother being consoled by relative

Dead: Glenshawn Skeete

Glenshawn Skeete was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital last Wednesday after he was rushed to the hospital by his teachers.
The child was said to be part of one of the two groups that two teachers had divided the children into on that day.
His mother, Stacy Skeete, on the day of his death, said she told the child’s teacher that her child was not going to sports, yet he was taken to the practice session.
Relatives and several others have become very concerned with the situation since according to them, “the teachers should have informed the parent when to pick up her child so that he does not have to be part of the activity.”
Others complained that “teachers should have been more attentive, since they are trained and are even taught physiological and other techniques.”
Others argued that the teachers were responsible for too many children at the moment.
The Minister of Education has since pledged to do all that she can to ensure that the tragic event does not recur. Her comments came during her visit to the family’s home on Thursday, last.

