NY Judge to render critical decision in Bisram’s extradition hearings

A New York judge is set to make a critical decision into the extradition hearings of US-based Guyana-born businessman, Marcus Bisram.

On Monday, Bisram who is wanted in Guyana for allegedly ordering a number of persons to kill a Berbice carpenter who rejected his sexual advances, appeared once again before Judge Peggy Kuo in a New York court.

Bisram is in custody after being arrested at a New York beach front home earlier this year, following a request to the US government for his extradition, by authorities in Guyana.

During the 40-minute session, defense counsel on Monday, Mario Gallucci and Michael DeSantos, tendered an order from the High Court of Guyana.

US government lawyers also tendered a number of documents including from Susan R. Benda, Attorney Adviser in the Office of the Legal Adviser for the Department of State, Washington, D.C; signed certificates by Nazima H. Razick, Chief of Consular Section at the U.S Embassy of Georgetown, Guyana and declaration of Tom Heinemann, Assistant Legal Adviser for Law Enforcement in the Office of the Legal Adviser for the Department of State, Washington, D.C.

According to court documents of the proceedings on Monday, both the defense and government attorney made oral arguments on the extradition.

However, the court will reserve its decision, it was disclosed. The court document did not explain of the decision.

In August, in a 39-page Memorandum of Law in Opposition, Bisram’s lawyers questioned the strength of evidence in Guyana and whether there is an existing extradition arrangement in place between Guyana and the US. Bisram was arrested in July.

US prosecutors had argued he had the money to escape, if allowed on bail.

According to the court documents, Bisram and lawyers will not be contesting that the court has jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Lawyers explained that Bisram is an American citizen who came to the US from Guyana with his family when he was 16 years old, where he attended and graduated from Hunter College.

“Since that time he has garnered a significant amount of wealth through different business dealings. As a result of this wealth, Mr. Bisram is very philanthropic with the country of Guyana establishing the Marcus Bisram Foundation. This Foundation has donated money to the country to build orphanages, schools and a police department.”

Court documents claimed that Bisram donates the money through a yearly festival, in which he travels back to Guyana and makes presentations to the local charities over a few days.

He also supported community policing.

It was in keeping with this work that he travelled last October to Guyana where he hosted his annual party at his aunt’s home at Corriverton, Berbice.

According to court documents, Faizal Narinedatt, the now dead carpenter, was present. He was drunk and misbehaving.

The court papers said it was the police who were providing security at the event that ejected Narinedatt.

“He put up much resistance and it took some effort to have him removed from the premises and he continued to be loud and disruptive outside the premises on the road.”

Bisram denied he gave anyone instructions in relation to Narinedatt’s behaviour.

“When he was being ejected from the premises a scuffle ensued due to his resistance and behavior; he did not want to leave the party and wanted more alcohol to consume. Mr. Bisram had no contact with the said Faizal Narinedatt nor was he involved in any way with ejecting him from the premises. He was aware that he was being ejected and nothing else.”

Bisram claimed he departed Guyana as scheduled and did not flee as was reported.

The case has been generating much interest in Guyana as it is not often that the US would hold such a proceeding to extradite its citizens.