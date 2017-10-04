Jagdeo planning to bring down Soulja Bai

Jagdeo wukking really hard fuh get people to vote fuh him. People who never see him when he was president, seeing him now. De man got a strategy and he got people listening. Soulja Bai and de River Man seh that Jagdeo is like de Pied Piper of Hamelin.

When he lose de first thing he do was to get dem businessman fuh hold on pun dem foreign currency. He tell dem not to release any, not even to de cambio and in one year Soulja Bai government gun fail. He didn’t bargain fuh de brains. Soulja Bai and de Central Bank send out de message that all who hoard money gun have to answer when dem try to spend it.

Right away things change and de foreign currency start to flow. Then Jagdeo go round de country and he telling he overseers and he regional chairmen not to sign no contract. Once de money ain’t spend de economy gun slow down and Soulja Bai government gun fail in one year. Today he deh pun de Corentyne preaching de same message.

Dem boys seh is de same stupidness mek dem Cubans buying from de Chinee stores using Uncle Sam dollars. Jagdeo did tell he people to slow down dem business. Anything Jagdeo put he mind to does fail. He put he mind to de Skeldon sugar factory and it fail.

He plan de broadcast legislation. He start to wuk pun it in 2001. He lef office in 2011. Donald Dumb tek over and he lef office in 2015 without completing de broadcasting legislation. Within eight months Soulja Bai do wha Jagdeo tek nearly 15 years to do.

Dem boys hear when Jagdeo tell some of he supporters not to plant anything, that if dem stop planting Soulja Bai government would last one year. Couple heed he call but dem only last one week. Jagdeo got he billions of dollars and he woulda never give dem one cent. At de same time he woulda laugh.

Jagdeo meeting wid dem Berbicians today to tell dem how to squeeze Soulja Bai. He ain’t care nutten bout de country and people really listening to him.

Talk half and listen to Jagdeo plan fuh Soulja Bai.