Head of SWAT team loses gun in carjacking

– Vehicle later found abandoned

Investigators are probing a carjacking involving one of their own, Deputy Superintendent, Lonsdale Withrite, the head of the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s SWAT team. The incident occurred on the Kitty, Georgetown seawall around 21:00hrs on Monday night.

According to reports, Withrite reported that he stopped at the seawall to urinate when a vehicle pulled alongside his parked car and someone jumped into his vehicle and sped away. The officer’s gun and laptop were in his bag in the back seat of the car.

An alarm was raised and ranks from Sparendaam Police Station were alerted of the incident. This newspaper was informed that a roadblock was immediately set up and the officer’s car was spotted at Ogle, ECD.

Kaieteur News was informed that upon spotting the cops, the suspects turned at Ogle main road and headed back to Georgetown. The ranks lost the suspects when they turned on Sheriff Street, Georgetown. The vehicle was later found abandoned at Ogle seawall.

No one has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the police are on the hunt for three men, who reportedly robbed 36-year-old Seon Clarke of his silver-grey Toyota Premio, PTT 8405 on North Road, Bourda around 19:10 hrs on Monday.

Clarke of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was about to park his car on North Road, Bourda to go into the market with three of his male friends. When they exited the car, they were confronted by three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The men demanded the key for the motorcar and gun-butted Clarke when he refused. Clarke’s friends ran away while the gunmen collected the car keys and the victim’s cellular phone

The car has not been recovered.