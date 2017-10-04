Guilty plea to manslaughter, empanelment of jury for murder trial

– as Demerara Criminal Assizes opens

The October session of the Demerara Criminal Assizes opened yesterday with a murder accused pleading guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and the empanelment of another mixed 12-member jury for a murder trial—both before Justice James Bovell-Drakes at the High Court in Georgetown.

Murder accused Kendall Skeete, who is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Pamela DeSantos opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Skeete, who had escaped from the Lusignan Prison in July, is charged with the October 15, 2008 murder of 27-year-old Kenneth Allen. Sentencing for Skeete has been deferred until October 16, when a probation report will be presented to the court.

Allen, a father of two and a mason sustained several stabs in the region of his heart and lungs while attempting to stop a group of men from assaulting and robbing another man at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.

Skeete, 36, of Goed Fortuin who had been on the run after allegedly committing the murder was captured in 2015.

Meanwhile, the mixed 12-member jury was empanelled before Justice Bovell-Drakes for the commencement of trial of Errol Williams who is charged with the September 15, 2009 murder of fireman, Patrick Daly.

Williams who pleaded not guilty to the charge will go on trial from next week Monday (October 9).

He, too, is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Pamela DeSantos.

Daly was chopped to death by three men at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

It is reported that Daly was in his yard when he was approached by three men, with whom he had a misunderstanding. It is alleged that the men doused Daly with a corrosive substance before chopping him several times about the body and fleeing.

According to reports, in 2013 another man, Kurleigh Goodluck, was acquitted for Daly’s murder after the jury returned a unanimous not guilty verdict.

A total of 216 cases are listed to be heard in this assizes. Also presiding in this criminal assizes are Justice Brassington Reynolds and Madame Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall. (Feona Morrison)