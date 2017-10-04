GFF names 23-man squad for Grenada international friendly

Interim Head Coach of the Senior Men’s National Football Team – the Golden Jaguars – has announced a 23-man squad for the upcoming International Friendly against Grenada on October 7.

Wayne Dover has named two Goalkeepers, nine Defenders, seven Midfielders and five

Forwards including Walter Moore, who has returned from retirement after signaling his desire to retire last October following the Caribbean Cup game against Jamaica.

The majority overseas-based squad also consists of three players making their debut for the national side including Defender Terrence Vancooten (Stevenage FC, England), Nicolas Peters

(Mabaruma, Region 1) and Frank Parks (Guyana Rush Saints FC, Region 9), the latter two were selected following their performance in the just-concluded Indigenous Heritage Games and the

Charity Match involving a GFF President’s Eleven and an Indigenous All-Stars held last Sunday.

In an invited comment, Dover said the squad is a “…mixture of youth and experience and is a good sign of the changing of the guards in the not-too-distant future, especially with the addition of new players.” He said 19-year-old Vancooten is “…a dynamic player who has the ability to play multiple positions and gives depth to the team”.

Meanwhile, the Head Coach said his observation of the hinterland players selected “…warranted their immediate call-up” based on the skills displayed: “Parks is no stranger to the national set up, he played with the junior team and demonstrated the potential to be a top player. He has a football background as all of his siblings represented Guyana and were outstanding. Peters is a solid Defender who showed he can handle players, the likes of Gregory Richardson. He showed all the attributes that a Central Defender has to possess.”

Among those included too is 19-year-old Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle (Barnet FC) who made his debut almost one year ago in the Caribbean Cup game against Suriname in Paramaribo and also played in the game against Jamaica in Guyana but missed the game against Martinique.

Technical Director of the GFF Ian Greenwood said, “The composition of the squad shows how serious the GFF is taking this fixture and using it as a building block for 2018 when the CONCACAF League of Nations is officially launched.”

The Golden Jaguars began their encampment in Trinidad yesterday and will travel to Grenada on the 5th October in preparation for the International Friendly on the 7th at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St. James, Grenada.