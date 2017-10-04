Cotton Tree Die Hard win annual tournament

-Star Sports outfits champion team

Cotton Tree Die Hard on Sunday won their annual four-team T20 Cricket competition in Berbice, defeating D’Edward Sports Club by 12 runs in the final.

In the interest of time, all three games were contested at 15 overs per innings. In the final, Cotton Tree Die Hard, inserted to take first strike, posted 129 all out in 14 overs.

Pooran Persaud topscored with an even fifty, comprising four sixes and two fours, while Abdool Subhan struck 43 (3x6s, 2x4s). Andrew Dennis picked up 3-24 for D’Edward Sports Club, who responded with 117-7 with Waqar Hassan claiming 2-15.

Both teams had won their previous games earlier in the day. Cotton Tree Die Hard defeated Number 69 Sports Club by eight wickets with four overs to spare.

Number 69 Sports Club made 121 in 15 overs with Nashad Gaffoor picking up 2-24. Gaffoor then returned to hit 48 not out and Nick Ramsaroop made 33 not out as Cotton Tree Die Hard easily knocked off the target.

D’Edward Sports Club defeated Yaskusari Caribs by five wickets in the other game after being set a meagre target of 80. Over $100,000 in cash and prizes were handed out to the teams and top individual performers.

Meanwhile, the Cotton Tree Die Hard Sports Club became the recipient of a complete set of coloured uniforms from Star Sports, an Enmore, East Coast Demerara, entity in the business of sports goods and trophies. Proprietor and former national wicketkeeper/batsman, Sheik Mohamed, was on hand on Sunday to present the uniforms to members of the team.

He expressed pleasure in being able to outfit the team, noting that the donation is in keeping with the company’s corporate/social responsibility. Roshan Gaffoor of Cotton Tree Die Hard said the club is extremely delighted to receive the uniforms, adding that the players will work to ensure the company’s brand is well represented.