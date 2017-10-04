Contractors bid for the completion works to be done on Brickdam Lockups

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) opened Bids yesterday where:

The Ministry of Public Security had 11 bids to complete the works to be done to the Brickdam Lockups.

The Ministry also had six bids for the supply of drugs and medical supplies to the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory.

The Ministry also received Six bids for the procurement of vehicles.

The Ministry of Business had two bids for the design and production of the industrial estates.

The Ministry of social protection had three bids for the supervision of the construction works done to the Sophia Drop-in-Centre.

The Ministry of Financehad six bids for the supply and delivery of one SUV.

The Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority had three bids for the supply and installation of two integrated fire alarm systems.

The Ministry of Legal Affairs had three bids for the procurement of two vehicles.

The Ministry of Agriculture had two bids for the supply of one vehicle.

The Guyana Water Inc had three bids for the supply and delivery of Aluminum Sulphate.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure had three bids for the Supply and Delivery of Boulders for Sea and River Defence Works within Districts Two, Three and Eight.

The Ministry of Agriculture NDIA had seven bids for the construction of Irrigation Structure and earthen works at Ann’s Grove/Clonbrook and Dochfour ECD.

The Guyana Energy Agency had nine bids for the supply and installation of seven complete grid-connected solar photovoltaic system and supply and delivery of leds.

The Guyana Defence Force had one bid for the purchasing of laboratory equipment.

They also had two bids for the purchase of a new aluminum trailer.

The Ministry ofAgriculture had nine bids for the excavation of the drains and canals in the Mocha area of East Bank Demerara.

The ministry also had eight bids for the excavation of drains in the Ithaca, West Bank of Demerara.

The Ministry of Public Health had five bids for the construction of a CSU storage bond in Mudflat Kingston.

The Ministry also had six bids for the construction of the MMU storage bond in Diamond East Coast Demerara.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure had five bids for the East Bank Road Project.

They also had two bids for the supply of traffic signals.

The ministry also had six bids for the supply and delivery of safety boots.

The Ministry of Communities had nine bids for the construction the Rose Hall green park.

The ministry also had 12 bids for the construction of phase one of the Centennial park in Linden.

The ministry also had nine bids for the upgrading of the Esplanade Park in Corentyne.