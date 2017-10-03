Wake house brawl leaves one dead, four in custody

A simple game of cards among a group of men at a wake house on Saturday resulted in the death of a 39-year-old father of three around 19:30 hrs the following day.

Dead is Hitram Ramchand, a labourer of Lot 31 Crown Dam Industry, East Coast Demerara.

The son of a popular lumber yard dealer is among four persons who were held for the beating of Ramchand who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to information received, one of the cousins of the deceased and the suspects were playing a game of cards when an argument ensued, resulting in a violent altercation.

Just before midnight on Saturday, this newspaper was informed that Ramchand was heading home when he noticed his cousin and a group of men arguing. During the argument the men pushed the cousin to the ground.

Seeing this, Ramchand allegedly got upset and ran into the wake house and picked up a bottle and pelted one of the suspects—ordering them to leave his family member.

“The men them got upset and start beat Hitram. They kicked him to the stomach and head,” a source said while adding that his cousin, who was looking at the attack from a distance, said the men threatened to kill him if he intervened.

“The cousin begged and begged and then they left him alone. Then the cousin took him to the station to make a report,” the source said.

Early Sunday morning after making the report, the cops at the Sparendaam Police Station placed the 39-year-old in the lock-ups—although he was allegedly begging to go to the hospital.

After learning that Ramchand was at the station, this newspaper was informed that the men, who reportedly beat him, turned up and were given medical to go to the hospital.

Later on Sunday, the victim started suffering from seizures and it was after the other inmates in the lockup started banging on the walls that the ranks took the father of three to the hospital to seek medical attention.

He died Sunday night while handcuffed to a bed. The deceased relatives claimed that they begged the police to take him to the hospital but were ignored.

His mother, Rukhmin Ramchand explained that a police rank called her on Sunday to inform her that he was at the hospital.

“I didn’t know it was so serious. I went Monday morning and that’s when I heard he died the night before,” the woman said.

The victim’s relatives alleged that they were informed that it was the suspects who paid for the police to keep him in the lockup overnight—not knowing the seriousness of his injuries.

“These are very wealthy men who have a lot of police contacts. I don’t see why they arrested Ramchand when he had injuries to the body and he went to the station to report the matter,” a relative claimed.

Investigations are ongoing.