Traces of fuel marker found in ASP cars

A senior cop from Berbice who was held last week in a probe involving stolen fuel markers at the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has reportedly been transferred and could be charged shortly.

Officials close to the investigation yesterday disclosed that traces of the stolen fuel marker were discovered in the two vehicles that belonged to the man.

Over the weekend, investigators carried out tests on the vehicles and they came up positive for traces of the chemical.

The marker is manufactured by Texas-based Authentix. It is mixed with fuel as a control to indicate that taxes have been paid. There are particular tests to be carried out by GEA inspectors as regulators, to ensure that fuel, a highly profitable business for smugglers, have been properly marked.

GEA is supposed to keep a tight lid on those markers but there have been reports that over time, quantities have been hitting the streets, ending up in the hands of smugglers who then sell to a few crooked gas stations and other dealers.

It is believed that while some of the markers are being stolen from GEA itself, some staffers tasked with marking are also believed to be using less than the required amount on fuel, which leaves them with ‘extra’.

There have been complaints of fuel being under-marked.

Last week, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), who is stationed in Region Six, East Berbice, was arrested after he arrived at a designated area on Church Street to sell over 600 milliliters of markers. Each milliliter is selling on the street for about $1,700.

Investigators are also looking for an ex-Tactical Service Unit (TSU) rank of the Guyana Police Force who would have played a role.

The marker is being blamed for the loss of tens of millions of dollars in taxes for the state.

Recently, the ex-TSU cop contacted a buyer, offering to sell 1,000 milliliters (a litre) of the markers for $1,700 for each millilitre. This works out to $1.7M.

However, the Major Crimes Unit, of the Guyana Police Force received wind of the deal.

Together with GEA officials, the investigators on Thursday staked out the seawall area where they saw an occupant of a white Toyota Premio hand over something to the ex-TSU rank.

It was a sample. The ‘buyer’, satisfied that the sample was real, asked to buy some– over 700ML.

The buyer was asked to meet on Church Street.

Police stopped the car and during a search found no marker. However, there was a high smell of the chemical in the car.

The occupant in the vehicle was identified as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), stationed in Berbice.

It was reported that the ex-TSU rank had already collected the marker. However, investigators were unable to get their hands on him. The ASP was arrested and taken to Brickdam.

He will also be in trouble for not seeking permission from the ‘B’ Division commander to leave the area.