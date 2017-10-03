Region Eight’s, Sherryanna Balkaran crowned Indigenous Heritage Queen

Sherryanna Balkaran is the new Miss Indigenous Heritage Queen after being crowned at the Miss Indigenous Pageant held at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday.

It was an evening of style at the National Cultural Centre as persons flocked to see the contestants vie for the crown.

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and the Ministers of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, and Valerie Garrido-Lowe, were among the audience who were treated to an evening of beauty, talent and intelligence by the 10 Indigenous women.

The ladies competed in four categories- the Introduction, Talent, Evening gown and the intelligence segments. Contestants from Region Six to Ten were placed in the top five positions.

At the end of the evening, Sherryanna Balkaran of Region Eight took home the crown, while Junisha Johnny was first runner-up; Dolly Chambers of Region Seven was second runner-up and Shanna Boyle, the third runner-up.

Apart from winning the crown, Miss Region Eight also secured the Best Evening Gown and Best Traditional Wear categories.

Nareefa Allicock of Region Two was awarded Best Talent, while Miss Annastacia Harripersaud of Region Five won the Miss Congeniality award.

Earlier in the month at Santa Aratak, in Region Three, the indigenous challenge took place. Rose Brescenio, Miss Region One, was the winner of that segment.