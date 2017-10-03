Policeman kills self after photos surface on Facebook

Latest update October 3rd, 2017 12:59 AM

Died: Constable Peter Hiralal

A young policeman, Sunday night took his life after allegedly feeling the embarrassment of pictures circulating on social media with him and another male kissing.
Peter Shivraj Hiralal, 20, a police constable of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice is now dead after he consumed a poisonous substance at his address, shortly after midnight.
According to reports, Peter Hiralal was involved in an issue with another male. He reportedly went home and discovered pictures on the popular Facebook including one where he was kissing his male friend.
Hiralal reportedly became embarrassed and annoyed and went into a storeroom where he picked up a bottle and drank the content. He was subsequently rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was seen by a doctor. He succumbed yesterday morning at the hospital.
No marks of violence were evident on the body.

