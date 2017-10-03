Policeman kills self after photos surface on Facebook

Latest update October 3rd, 2017 12:59 AM
A young policeman, Sunday night took his life after allegedly feeling the embarrassment of pictures circulating on social media with him and another male kissing.
Peter Shivraj Hiralal, 20, a police constable of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice is now dead after he consumed a poisonous substance at his address, shortly after midnight.
According to reports, Peter Hiralal was involved in an issue with another male. He reportedly went home and discovered pictures on the popular Facebook including one where he was kissing his male friend.
Hiralal reportedly became embarrassed and annoyed and went into a storeroom where he picked up a bottle and drank the content. He was subsequently rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was seen by a doctor. He succumbed yesterday morning at the hospital.
No marks of violence were evident on the body.
Oct 03, 2017The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) Caribbean Invasion, International Drag meet was everything it promised as fans were treated with some scorching battles at the South Dakota Circuit...
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
In exactly one week from today, the PNC will have celebratory events of 60 years of existence. One solitary column on October... more
An evaluation of the feasibility study into the proposed bridge across the Demerara Harbour Bridge should be undertaken because... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also a Senior... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]