Neighbour murders drinking buddy

Investigators have arrested a 57-year-old man, who struck his drinking buddy to the head around 10:00 hrs yesterday, killing him on the spot.

Dead is Bhagwan Ramadhar, 44, of Lot 50 Industry Front, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The victim, who was deported from the United States of America several years ago, had been imbibing with his neighbour in the bottom flat of his home when he was killed.

The suspect, Mahesh Dhanraj, and victim were described as alcoholics who did odd jobs around the village.

According to reports, the two men were intoxicated and got into a heated argument which resulted in the suspect picking up a piece of wood and hitting the victim several times in the head and face.

The investigating ranks recovered the murder weapon next to the victim’s bloodied body. The suspect made an attempt to run. Neighbours said that he remained seated in front of his yard until the police came and arrested him.

When this newspaper visited the scene yesterday, the suspect who was sitting at the back of a police pickup shouted, “He slap me so I knock he back and I know I gone get off because I gun tell the court what happen.”

His sister, Sumintra Sugrim, said that she was at the back of her yard fetching manure when she heard her brother and the deceased arguing. The woman said that she did not pay much attention to it since the two men would drink frequently and argue all the time.

“This is an everyday thing so I just continued my work and then I hear the argument like it quiet down. When I walk to the front to take the manure, I see my brother skin wet and I see Bhagwan lying on the ground,” Sugrim said, while adding that her brother might not have understood what he had done because he was highly intoxicated.

Meanwhile, none of the relatives of the dead man was at the scene. His mother and other relatives will be coming to Guyana today.